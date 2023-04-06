Spring finally springs, and we’re warming up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Spring is taking over our forecast. That means we are going to turn warmer, and we’ll also be drier.

It’s Allergy Time

Spring also means allergies. Pollen levels are increasing. Trees are at moderate-high levels. The top allergens are elm, juniper, and poplar. If you have allergies to the pollen from those trees, you’re likely starting to feel the affects of it.

The Weather Setup

High pressure centered just northwest of us will keep the sun bright for our Friday. A cold front moving inland over the Pacific Northwest tonight will weaken as it gets to closer to us Friday and Friday night. It will be just strong enough that it will weaken our high pressure and nudge it to the east. It will continue weakening on Saturday as moves across Colorado, but it will increase the moisture content aloft enough that we’re likely to increase the clouds on Saturday. The extra clouds won’t bring us any problems locally, but some spotty areas of snow are possible over the mountains. The clouds will clear by Sunday afternoon.

Looking Ahead

That is as eventful as the weather gets over the next seven days. The seven day forecast is void of any rain or snow. The main feature of our weather story for the next week is the drastic warming that will bring high temperatures into the 60s through this weekend and into the 70s next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. Sunset is at 7:43 PM. We’ll cool from near 50 degree at 6 PM to upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 27 degrees around Montrose, 27 degrees around Delta, and 27 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly sunny. Sunrise is at 6:47 AM. High temperatures will be near 62 degrees around Grand Junction, 60 degrees around Montrose, 61 degrees around Delta, and 64 degrees around Cortez.

