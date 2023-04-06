Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet the Beans Kittens, Fava, Navy, Cannellini!

We’re doing something a little different this Pet of the Week and spotlighting a litter of adorable, underage kittens! These 3-week-old kittens are still too young to be adopted, but they’re living it up with their mom in foster care until the time comes to find their forever homes. While this litter already has a loving foster family, we expect hundreds more to come through our doors this kitten season. Those kittens will need fosters to temporarily care for them.

Foster volunteers are crucial for the ability to help underage kittens, and we are in need of more foster volunteers and kitten supplies! Check out this guide to kitten season at rhhumanesociety.org/kittenseason.

