Rocky Mountain PBS in Western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rocky Mountain PBS has a new home in Western Colorado! They’ve been around since 1997 and decided to open a media center in Fruita.

They are seeking more public engagement in public media. People are invited to utilize the new media center to share their stories. This will help Rocky Mountain PBS gain a better idea of what the community needs from public media.

Construction is underway right now and an open house will be held soon. The new location is at 158 South Park Square in Fruita.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.