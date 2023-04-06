Mesa County Treasurer issuing a warning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Treasurer report on social media about two men showing up to homeowners doorsteps posing as investors of foreclosed homes in Mesa County.

Reports say they are telling homeowners that they will have eight days to get out of their homes.

The County is now asking for anyone who knows who they are to contact law enforcement.

