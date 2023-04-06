Mesa County Treasurer issuing a warning

Do you know these two men?
(none)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Treasurer report on social media about two men showing up to homeowners doorsteps posing as investors of foreclosed homes in Mesa County.

Reports say they are telling homeowners that they will have eight days to get out of their homes.

The County is now asking for anyone who knows who they are to contact law enforcement.

We will keep you updated online and on-air for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
Central High School: Classes canceled for today
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
81-year-old Colorado man charged with killing his wife and daughter
Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
FILE - District 51 busses sit idle in a storage yard.
Mesa County Sherrif’s Office finds threat to CHS not credible
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Unofficial final results of City of Grand Junction 2023 election

Latest News

A non-profit out of Aspen is teaching people about the importance of conservation.
Students take flight: Ecoflight teaches the importance of conservation
Mesa County Public Health: Tell Us Survey
Health Department doesn’t suffer from budget cut
Athletes of the Week: Sharrar, Durbano & CMU Baseball
Athletes of the Week: Sharrar, Durbano & CMU Baseball
Athletes of the Week: Sharrar, Durbano & CMU Baseball
Athletes of the Week: Sharrar, Durbano & CMU Baseball