Health Department doesn’t suffer from budget cut

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Health Department said recent cuts to their budget posed no threats to them.

At the beginning of the year county commissioners launched an internal audit on Jeff Kuhr, the executive director of the Health Department, for mismanagement of funds.

After their recent budget cut, both the Kuhr and Cody Davis, county commissioner, said the Health Department isn’t feeling the pain from it.

Commissioner Davis said the Health Department is doing quite fine after the cut and in actuality, the fund is really more of a means for the Health Department to rely on should they need it.

“Health is whole, like they’re able to service all their constituents, and make sure they have all of their operations funded.” Commissioner Davis said.

Kuhr echoed Commissioner Davis’s sentiment about the Health Department being well off.

“Each year we start off by looking at what reserves we have and then you ask the county to help you with whatever you need beyond your reserves to help run your agency, and our reserve is about $700,000 right now so it makes sense for the county to hold back that that money.” Kuhr said.

He also mentioned how the Health Department is putting money back into the community with the services they provide.

“We did not raise our food license fees 18%, like the whole rest of the state did, because we want to be very supportive of our small business owners” Kuhr said.

Even with thousands of dollars in this budget cut, Kuhr said the Health Department has a solid standing with the county and this doesn’t affect anything in the long run.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.