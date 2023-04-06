Grand Junction works to cure remaining ballots

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you tonight after our viewers asked us to find out how many Grand Junction city ballots remained uncounted because of ballot problems. That can include anything from missing signatures to incorrectly filled out ballots.

Trouble is, the city won’t tell us how many ballots are outstanding.

We sent an email to the city asking for clarification on how many ballots remained to be cured and what the process is for certifying election results.

When we asked to know how many ballots remain uncounted we were told, “Election Judges and staff are moving forward with the canvass process to include curing and will release additional data once that process is complete.”

Spokesperson Sara Spaulding did explain the process to complete and close the election.

“Per the City Charter, the City Council shall meet as a canvassing board and canvass the election returns within two days after any municipal election. That review will take place at tonight’s (April 5) Council meeting. The process includes the appointment of a City representative to participate for any incumbent on the ballot. The election results are not final pending an eight-day cure period after which the City Council will approve the election results. That action will be scheduled for the Council’s April 19 regular meeting.

During the cure period the Election Judges will review the Self Affirmation of each return envelope. Under the Municipal Election Code the Self Affirmation on the envelope must have all three blanks completed in order for the ballot to be accepted. An incomplete Self Affirmation may not be cured; however, a discrepancy in signature may be cured. During the review period a comparison of each voter’s signature on the Self Affirmation is made with signature on file in the statewide voter registration system. If there is a discrepancy between the signatures, a letter is sent to the voter to sign which can then be returned in person or by mail to the City Clerk’s office for review so the ballot can be processed and tabulated.

No decision would be made about a recount until after the canvass as which point there would need to be a difference of only one half of one percent of the total votes between candidates.”

We will continue to follow up.

