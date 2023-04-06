District 51 adopts new free lunch program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Democratic leaders passed legislation late last year making school lunch free to public school students.

District 51 board of education decided to adopt that program starting this month.

The district wanted to wait to ensure adopting this plan wouldn’t have a negative impact on other funding.

Once they got the green light it was full steam ahead!

“All meals, no matter what will be taken care of, for those students who participate in school meals, I project about half will be through federal funding, half will be through this new state legislation.” Said Dan Sharp, Director of nutrition services for District 51.

Before HB22-1414 passed students at D51 schools had to qualify for free and reduced meals based on income.

This new grant requires the district to maximize federal funding through Medicaid programs like SNAP.

The district says they have done that for years.

“We started 10 years ago; we actually wrote grants and received a lot in the millions of dollars of grant money to really shift our school meal program from being a processed food model to more of a scratch-based model.” Added Sharp.

Meals like turkey gravy (served today) was made completely from scratch.

Grants made it possible for salad bars, a place where kids can pick and choose healthy alternatives.

Always having fresh fruit and vegetables, even quinoa salad available.

“It’s really important for our staff, they take a lot of pride in the fact that they cook from scratch for our students every day at every single school.” Said Sharp.

Sharp says before new legislation, free school lunches cloaked a stigma onto kids that needed assistance.

“This takes all that away. Now that it’s universal, and free for all students that would like to utilize the school meal program, that’s gone.” Said Sharp.

This program increases funding for higher quality ingredients grown from local farmers and fund competitive wages for staff.

The days of hunting for late lunch fees are over.

