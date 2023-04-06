City Council candidates wait for cured ballots

Ballot drop-off box
Ballot drop-off box(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you ever wondered how important every single vote is, just ask the candidates running for Grand Junction’s at-large council seat.

Just 232 votes separate Scott Beilfuss from Diane Schwenke.

So far, according to Schwenke, election workers rejected 370 ballots for various reasons, with 150 of them on election day alone.

Grand Junction City sent letters to those affected voters to get their ballots fixed, as part of the ‘curing’ process. That process is an eight day period in which voters have to return their ballots to be officially counted.

In order to count those cured ballots and have them remain confidential, the city clerk held back a batch of ballots to be tabulated along with the cured ballots.

KJCT News 8 reached out to Grand Junction City to find out how many ballots are still waiting to be counted. No answer was given.

