Big warm up on the way as sunny skies return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cloudy, rainy, and snowy conditions over the last couple of days are gone. We’ll see sunny skies and turn much warmer over the next several days.

Sunny Skies Return

Our Thursday morning started off with plenty of clear skies and just a few lingering clouds in the higher elevations of the region. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will continue across most of the region through the rest of the day today. We’ll have to watch for a few more clouds along and south of the San Juan Mountains later this afternoon and into the evening, but that should be about it for any sort of issues through the rest of the day. Mostly clear skies continue overnight tonight, and we’ll see even more mostly sunny skies on Friday. Temperatures will start warming up a little bit quicker compared to what we’ll see today. By Friday afternoon we’ll start seeing multiple valley high temperatures reaching the lower 60s.

Warmer Still This Weekend

We’ll see a bit more of an increase in clouds on Saturday, but we’ll continue to stay dry and still see enough sunshine to continue to turn us warmer. We’ll reach the lower and middle 60s on Saturday, then we’ll jump up a few more degrees to the middle and upper 60s on Sunday as we start seeing a little bit more of an increase in sunshine once again. Some spotty rain and snow could be possible on Saturday, but there are still some inconsistencies in data that need to be worked out.

Above-Average Temperatures Next Week

Mostly sunny to sunny skies aren’t going anywhere into the opening half of the work week, and the warm up isn’t slowing down either. Several places could see the 70s for the first time this season on Monday, and we’ll only turn warmer from there. Middle and potentially even some upper 70s could start popping up on those temperature maps by Wednesday.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to sunny skies will continue to linger around through the rest of the day today in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. Montrose and Cortez will likely see a bit of an increase in clouds by later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but still well below average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly clear to clear skies continue tonight with lows in the middle and upper 20s. Friday plays out similar to today with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs warming into the lower 60s.

