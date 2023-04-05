Unofficial final results of City of Grand Junction 2023 election

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The final unofficial results are in. These numbers are based on the results from this morning. After the eight-day curing period has elapsed, the official results will be posted to the City’s Election page.

For City Council District A, Cody Kennedy wins with 10,146 votes. Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly have fewer than 5,000 votes combined.

Jason Nguyen won his race for City Council District B with 10,061 votes. Greg Haitz came in second place with 6,183 votes.

Anna Stout ran unopposed and had the support of 12,749 voters to remain in her seat as the City Council member for District C.

Scott Beilfuss leads the race for City Council At Large with 8.621 votes. Diane Schwenke is close behind with 8,389 votes.

Referred Measure 1A, which asks the question whether city taxes should be increased to fund a new community center, passed with 10,954 yes votes and 7,177 no votes.

Referred Measure 1B, which would increase the lease term for property to Colorado Discover Ability, also passed with an overwhelming number of votes in its favor - with 13,892 yes votes and 3,930 no votes.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Trial begins for Leticia Stauch
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead after officer involved shooting in Colo. Springs
One person taken to the hospital after fire damages two mobile homes in Grand Junction
Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction
A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury.
Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet

Latest News

An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
An 81-year-old is now charged with killing his wife and daughter
Ballot boxes are now closed.
First round of Grand Junction election votes in
D51 principals draft letter
Central High School has canceled classes for today
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, bottom, is tagged out, trying to steal second base, by...
Urías throws 6 shutout innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2