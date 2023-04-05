Unofficial final results of City of Grand Junction 2023 election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The final unofficial results are in. These numbers are based on the results from this morning. After the eight-day curing period has elapsed, the official results will be posted to the City’s Election page.

For City Council District A, Cody Kennedy wins with 10,146 votes. Jamie Porta and Sandra Weckerly have fewer than 5,000 votes combined.

Jason Nguyen won his race for City Council District B with 10,061 votes. Greg Haitz came in second place with 6,183 votes.

Anna Stout ran unopposed and had the support of 12,749 voters to remain in her seat as the City Council member for District C.

Scott Beilfuss leads the race for City Council At Large with 8.621 votes. Diane Schwenke is close behind with 8,389 votes.

Referred Measure 1A, which asks the question whether city taxes should be increased to fund a new community center, passed with 10,954 yes votes and 7,177 no votes.

Referred Measure 1B, which would increase the lease term for property to Colorado Discover Ability, also passed with an overwhelming number of votes in its favor - with 13,892 yes votes and 3,930 no votes.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.