Spring has started, now we’ll start feeling the part

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Lingering snow this evening will end, and then a changing weather pattern will mean drastic changes for our weather on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Feeling More Like Spring

The changes are about a warmer and drier weather pattern. The warming will begin Thursday, but Thursday itself will still be rather chilly. Highs will be only in the mid-to-upper 40s to lower 50s in the warmest areas. Warming will become evident on Friday as we warm to near 60 degrees. Warming this weekend will get us closer to 70 degrees, and then we likely will break 70 degrees for the first time since October 22 - just shy of six months ago. There’s no rain or snow in our local forecast through at least next Wednesday.

First 70-Degree Day

As was the case with our first 60-degree day, our 70-degree day is lagging a bit behind normal. The average date of our first 70-degree day is March 26. The earliest first 70-degree day was February 24, 1904. The latest first 70-degree date was April 30, 1941.

Last Freeze Day

We’re also likely getting closer to our last freeze of the season. The average date of our last freeze is April 22. The earliest last freeze on record was March 21, 1940. The latest last freeze on record was May 21, 2022 - just last year.

Last Snow

It’s very possible that the Tuesday and Wednesday snow, as little as it was, was the last shot at snow for Grand Junction this season. The average date of our last snow is April 1. The earliest last snow was December 18, 1899. The latest last snow was May 22, 2025. The years 2016 through 2022 saw last snows that were primarily from late February through mid-March.

Increasing Pollen: Welcome To Spring

So we’re heading into a very Spring feel. The warmer weather means pollen levels are increasing. Wednesday pollen levels were low. Tree pollen, specifically, is expected to increase to moderate-to-high levels. Top allergens include Elm, Poplar, and Juniper, so if you have allergies to the pollen from those trees, you’ll likely feel the affects. Pollen levels are expected to slowly increase each day through at least Sunday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy with lingering snow ending by about 8-9 PM. Sunset is at 7:42 PM. We’ll cool from near 40 degrees around 6 PM to near freezing by 10 PM. We’ll become mostly clear and cold overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 23 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 22 degrees around Delta, and 13 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly. High temperatures will be near 49 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 49 degrees around Delta, and 50 degrees around Cortez.

