Recall petition filed against D51 Board President

Resident expresses concern over conflict of interest
Resident expresses concern over conflict of interest(KKCO)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A group of Grand Junction residents has filed a recall petition against current D51 School Board President Andrea Haitz.

Organizers say Haitz should be recalled for using violating her oath of office, causing chaos and catering to a small group of “extremists”.

Haitz is under criticism for the vote to close East Middle School as well as discussions over closing two elementary schools.

You can read the full text from the petition below.

