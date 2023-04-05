One more round of mountain snow, then drier and warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re still not quite done with the snow just yet, but much drier and warmer air is on the horizon for the Western Slope.

Lingering Mountain Snow

We’re already starting to see some scattered snow redeveloping over the Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, and the Uncompahgre Plateau late this morning, and we should continue to see much of the same through the afternoon and evening. Any remaining snow should be gone by around 1 AM Thursday morning. The valleys could see a quick round of snow, but the much better snow chances stay in the mountains. Snowfall accumulations should stay on the smaller end of the scale, with most locations only picking up and additional trace to 1 or 2 inches of snow.

Turning Drier and Warmer

Skies will start clearing out as any remaining snow ends overnight and into early Thursday morning, then we’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the region to close out the work week. The warming starts off slowly at first with highs only in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s. It really starts ramping up into Friday with temperatures reaching into the lower 60s. The warm up continues into the weekend with continued partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures continuing to warm into the middle and upper 60s. Some lower 70s could be possible in a couple of locations by Sunday.

Above-Normal Warmth Next Week

The end of the weekend doesn’t mean the end of the warmth. We’ll see afternoon temperatures well above average for this time of year into early next week. The lower 70s that may show up in a couple of locations on Sunday become much more widespread across the region on Monday and Tuesday. Several places will see highs in the lower 70s, but we could also see numerous middle 70s by Tuesday.

Next 24 Hours

We’ll mention the slight chance for snow somewhere in the valleys, but most of the snow that falls today will be in the higher elevations of the region. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez with highs ranging only from the upper 30s and lower 40s. Any higher elevation snow ends and skies start clearing out tonight with lows tumbling back down into the upper teens and lower to middle 20s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies settle into place on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and some lower 50s. We’ll have to watch for a few more clouds around Cortez and Montrose later Thursday afternoon.

