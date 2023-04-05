Mesa County Sherrif’s Office finds threat to CHS not credible

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We broke the news this morning of a shooting threat made to Central High School via the Safe2Tell app. Investigators, School District Security, and School Resource officers investigated the threats that were made overnight.

As of now, it has been determined that the posts were not credible. The photo on the app was used in previous years and shows several elements that show the image is false. Through the investigation, it has been determined that the same photo was circulated as long as five years ago in New Mexico. New Mexico authorities identified the person responsible for the initial threat, which was handled per New Mexico state law.

We will continue to monitor this situation and bring you any of the latest information.

