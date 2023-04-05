Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout exclusive interview

ANNA STOUT ELECTION INTERVIEW
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In an exclusive interview with our Gabriel Gonzalez, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout talks city council, the rec center, and what’s next.

The unofficial final results have been posted to our website. The at-large seat was one by Scott Beilfuss with 8,621 votes beating out Diane Schwenke with 8,389 votes.

With new city council members like Beilfuss, Mayor Anna Stout is optimistic about the future and the plans for Grand Junction city council to get things done.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 principals draft letter
Central High School has canceled classes for today
Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Trial begins for Leticia Stauch
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead after officer involved shooting in Colo. Springs
One person taken to the hospital after fire damages two mobile homes in Grand Junction
Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction

Latest News

KJCT D51 DECLINGING ENROLLMENT
Mesa County Sherrif’s Office finds threat to CHS not credible
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
An 81-year-old is now charged with killing his wife and daughter
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Unofficial final results of City of Grand Junction 2023 election
Mayor stout
ANNA STOUT ELECTION INTERVIEW