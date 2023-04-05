Class 5A & 4A Football Championship Games moving to Fort Collins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) is planning on moving the state football championships for Class 4A and Class 5A to Fort Collins for the 2023 season, according to sources.

CHSAA has not officially announced the move, however there is a press conference scheduled at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins tomorrow.

Prior to the move, the 4A and 5A championships had been played at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver for the last 18 years.

This past year Central, Grand Junction, Fruita, and Montrose all played in Class 4A.

The Class 3A championship game will still be played in Pueblo at the ThunderBowl.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.