Class 5A & 4A Football Championship Games moving to Fort Collins

CHSAA
CHSAA(KKTV)
By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) is planning on moving the state football championships for Class 4A and Class 5A to Fort Collins for the 2023 season, according to sources.

CHSAA has not officially announced the move, however there is a press conference scheduled at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins tomorrow.

Prior to the move, the 4A and 5A championships had been played at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver for the last 18 years.

This past year Central, Grand Junction, Fruita, and Montrose all played in Class 4A.

The Class 3A championship game will still be played in Pueblo at the ThunderBowl.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
One person taken to the hospital after fire damages two mobile homes in Grand Junction
Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction
Wind will ease and snow will increase tonight across Western Colorado. The snow will fall on...
Wind eases, snow increases tonight
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Trial begins for Leticia Stauch

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, bottom, is tagged out, trying to steal second base, by...
Urías throws 6 shutout innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2
Matchett Park, site for the new Grand Junction rec center
Early numbers show Grand Junction voters approving new rec center
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) attempts to drive around Denver Nuggets forward Michael...
Rockets prevent Nuggets from clinching West with 124-103 win
Ballot boxes are now closed.
First round of Grand Junction election votes in