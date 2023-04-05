Central High School has canceled classes for today

D51 principals draft letter
D51 principals draft letter(KKCO)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, April 5th, 2023, Central High School has now canceled classes due to a threat made against the campus from last night.

Late last night, local law enforcement and District 51 Safety and Security received a Safe2Tell tip about a potential shooting that may take place at Central High School.

After an extensive investigation, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and D51 Safety and Security Department exhausted all information and leads and could not determine the credibility of the threat.

We will continue to monitor the threat and bring you any of the latest information for you.

