Babysitter accused in toddler’s drug overdose death, authorities say

A 37-year-old woman from Jennings is facing charges after a toddler she was responsible for died; fentanyl was later found in the child’s system.
By Dan Greenwald, Alexis Zotos and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A Missouri woman is facing charges after a toddler she was babysitting died. Fentanyl was one of the drugs later found in the little girl’s system.

Mary Curtis, 37, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Police say she was a caretaker for 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson on March 20 when the toddler went to sleep on the floor. Curtis later took Brailey to another caretaker, who called police out of concern for the toddler.

Police say Brailey was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

A toxicology report showed Brailey had fentanyl and xylazine in her system. She appeared normal when she was placed with Curtis and appeared to be unconscious when Curtis brought her to the other caretaker, authorities told KMOV.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says they’ve seen a sharp increase in xylazine in the St. Louis area. The drug is a sedative used by veterinarians for horse and cattle. Mixed with fentanyl, it is especially deadly.

“Unfortunately, for a young child, it’s going to be very deadly. Their makeup is not like an adult, and they haven’t fully developed. Unfortunately, it’s going to be much worse [and] hard to save a child who’s ingested xylazine mixed with fentanyl,” said Michael Davis, a special agent in charge at the DEA.

Authorities say Curtis was out on bond on another child endangerment charge related to the March 2022 death of her own 17-day-old baby. The infant died of a methadone overdose, according to charging documents.

Curtis is also accused in two other child overdose deaths, neither of which resulted in charges. She has been investigated by the Missouri Department of Social Service’s Children’s Division several times.

She was charged in St. Louis County in July 2022 with endangering the welfare of a child, interference with custody and possession of a controlled substance. A probable cause statement says a social worker with the Missouri Department of Family Services took Curtis’ child to her home for a visitation.

Police allege that Curtis put her child in a car and drove away. The state had custody of the child at the time. Curtis was arrested after the incident.

Prosecutors in St. Louis County also accused Curtis of resisting arrest for a felony after police claimed she evaded a traffic stop, crashed a vehicle and fled officers in September 2022.

Curtis is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. Court records show her bond was revoked March 31 for the July 2022 child endangerment case.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
One person taken to the hospital after fire damages two mobile homes in Grand Junction
Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction
Wind will ease and snow will increase tonight across Western Colorado. The snow will fall on...
Wind eases, snow increases tonight
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Trial begins for Leticia Stauch

Latest News

The suspect had been on the run for three weeks after accusations he embezzled funds.
Ex-Maryland governor's chief of staff killed by FBI agents after manhunt
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, bottom, is tagged out, trying to steal second base, by...
Urías throws 6 shutout innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2
CHSAA
Class 5A & 4A Football Championship Games moving to Fort Collins
Matchett Park, site for the new Grand Junction rec center
Early numbers show Grand Junction voters approving new rec center