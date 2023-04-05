An 81-year-old is now charged with killing his wife and daughter

An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job...
An 81-year-old told police he killed his wife and daughter with an ax because he lost his job and didn't want them to be homeless. (KUSA)
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On March 25, the suspect Reginald MaClaren called 911 reporting the death of his wife, 70-year-old Bethany MaClaren and his 35-year-old daughter, Ruth Jennifer MaClaren.

Detectives found their bodies in trash cans along with large axe in a closet and a handsaw near the trash can.

Police say MaClaren told them he planned to attack after losing his job 10 days prior. His reason was quote “so they would not become homeless.”

MaClaren was formally charged on Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with deceased human body and false reporting to the authorities.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19th.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Trial begins for Leticia Stauch
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead after officer involved shooting in Colo. Springs
One person taken to the hospital after fire damages two mobile homes in Grand Junction
Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction
A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury.
Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet

Latest News

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Unofficial final results of City of Grand Junction 2023 election
Ballot boxes are now closed.
First round of Grand Junction election votes in
D51 principals draft letter
Central High School has canceled classes for today
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, bottom, is tagged out, trying to steal second base, by...
Urías throws 6 shutout innings, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2