An 81-year-old is now charged with killing his wife and daughter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On March 25, the suspect Reginald MaClaren called 911 reporting the death of his wife, 70-year-old Bethany MaClaren and his 35-year-old daughter, Ruth Jennifer MaClaren.

Detectives found their bodies in trash cans along with large axe in a closet and a handsaw near the trash can.

Police say MaClaren told them he planned to attack after losing his job 10 days prior. His reason was quote “so they would not become homeless.”

MaClaren was formally charged on Monday morning with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with deceased human body and false reporting to the authorities.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19th.

