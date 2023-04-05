18,723 ballots received so far

Ballots are starting to roll in from across the city.(Lederman For Senate)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the first stage of the Grand Junction municipal election comes to a close, tens of thousands of ballots have rolled in to the clerk’s office.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 18,723 ballots have been received.

DistrictsAcceptedRejectedUndeliverablePendingTotal received
District A3,445722786604,455
District B3,985942056014,885
District C1,659373534432,492
District D2,978752155423,810
District E2,284642624713,081
Totals14,3513421,3132,71718,723

Results are expected to start releasing around 8 p.m.

