18,723 ballots received so far
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the first stage of the Grand Junction municipal election comes to a close, tens of thousands of ballots have rolled in to the clerk’s office.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 18,723 ballots have been received.
|Districts
|Accepted
|Rejected
|Undeliverable
|Pending
|Total received
|District A
|3,445
|72
|278
|660
|4,455
|District B
|3,985
|94
|205
|601
|4,885
|District C
|1,659
|37
|353
|443
|2,492
|District D
|2,978
|75
|215
|542
|3,810
|District E
|2,284
|64
|262
|471
|3,081
|Totals
|14,351
|342
|1,313
|2,717
|18,723
Results are expected to start releasing around 8 p.m.
