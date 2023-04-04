What today’s arraignment looks like for Donald Trump

People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan...
People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Former President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender and be arraigned at Manhattan court Tuesday on criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)(Associated Press)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the courthouse for his arraignment.

Anchor Gabriel Gonzalez spoke with our White House Correspondent about what this means for Donald Trump and his 2024 campaign run. You can watch the full interview on Midday Live today. Also, Bernie Lange will have an updated interview with Peter Zampa about the charges and where Trump goes from here.

