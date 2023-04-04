Trial begins for Leticia Stauch

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in connection to his disappearance.((Source: Myrtle Beach Jail/El Paso County Sheriff's Office))
By (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A trail more than three years in the making for a Colorado woman accused of murdering her stepson in 2020 is now underway.

The trial of Leticia Stauch started Monday. Stauch now faces a total of 13 charges including first-degree murder, child abuse causing death and tampering with evidence. She’s suspected of killing Gannon Stauch when he was 11-years-old.

Prosecutors say Stauch killed Gannon then drove from Colorado to Florida with his body in a suitcase. They say she tossed the suitcase over a bridge. A bridge worker found the suitcase with Gannon’s body still inside about six weeks later.

Lawyers representing a woman accused of killing her stepson admit she did it. Now they’re trying to convince a jury in El Paso County she was insane when she killed Gannon Stauch.

