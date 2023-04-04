Snow lingers Wednesday, then we turn warmer and drier

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Warmer, drier changes are in our forecast after the next twenty-four hours. Wednesday, however, will still be cloudy and cold with occasional light snow - especially over the higher elevations.

Snow Ends Tonight, Returns Wednesday

Snow will fade from north to south and end by midnight for nearly all of the Western Slope. We’ll get a break overnight, but scattered areas of snow will begin developing between 5 AM and 8 AM Wednesday. Snow will not be widespread, but it will be scattered around the area. It can be slow-go on the roads at times with reduced visibility and slippery spots that may become a bit slushy. The snow will end by 9 PM, then rapid clearing Wednesday night will set up the return of the sun on Thursday morning.

How Much Snow Falls?

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM for areas above 9,000 feet on the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, and the Elk Mountains, for areas above 8,500 feet on the Uncompahgre Plateau and the western San Juan Mountains, and for the Bookcliffs and the Roan Plateau. Total snowfall of 5-10 inches is expected in the advisory area. That includes snow that has already fallen. Up to 20 inches is possible in localized cases, especially on the Grand Mesa. Wind gusts in the mountains can be as high as 60-80 mph. Wind-blown snow can reduce visibility enough to make travel through the mountains difficult or dangerous at times. The Grand Valley and areas along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose are more likely in line for 1-3 inches of snow - maybe up to 4-5 inches around Montrose. Some minor accumulation is possible, but more of the snow will melt than accumulate in the valleys.

After the Snow: Turning Warmer & Drier

Drastic changes will follow Wednesday’s chill and snow. Thursday will still be cool, but the day marks the start of a rapid warming trend. Most of us will warm to near 60 degrees by Friday then into the 60s this weekend. We could break 70 degrees for the first time this season by next Monday, and Tuesday could be even warmer. The average date of our first 70-degree reading is March 26. The earliest first 70-degree day was February 24, 1904. The latest first 70-degree day was April 30, 1941. History says we’re in the time frame where we become fair game for 70-degree days, and that looks to be increasingly likely early next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy with occasional light snow. Snow is possible in the valleys, but it will be more abundant over the higher elevations. Sunset is at 7:41 PM. We’ll cool slowly from mid-30s at 6 PM to lower 30s by 10 PM. Snow will fade to an end through midnight, and the rest of tonight will be cloudy and colder. Low temperatures by morning will be near 23 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 22 degrees around Delta, and 16 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly with occasional light snow. Snow will be more common again over the higher terrain, but it can fall in the valleys, too. High temperatures will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.