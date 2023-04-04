A shooting at a Colorado Springs mall
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:43 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A suspect is dead after a shooting involving police officers at a mall in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police had been searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants. That suspect was located in the parking lot of the mall early monday evening in a vehicle with four other individuals. Four of the five individuals were arrested in the mall parking lot, while one ran to Burlington Coat Factory. According to police, that individual had a handgun and at least one shot was fired at officers.
The suspect was shot and was taken to a local hospital where they later died. It is unknown how the suspect was shot. No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.