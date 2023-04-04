Scattered snow continues through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mountain snow and valley rain transitioned completely over to snow through the overnight hours, and we’ll continue to track scattered snow through today and Wednesday.

Scattered Snow Continues

We haven’t seen much snow in Grand Junction through the morning, but there’s quite a bit of snow coming down in multiple locations around the region. Round after round of scattered snow will continue to pinwheel across the Western Slope through much of the afternoon and into the evening before mostly winding down overnight tonight and into early Wednesday morning. It will not snow all day, and there may even be some unlucky locations that miss out on the snow entirely. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will be hanging around whenever snow is not falling. After a bit of a break tonight and through your morning commute on Wednesday, scattered snow starts ramping up once again by around 10 or 11 AM Wednesday morning. Widely-scattered light snow will continue to fall in multiple locations through around 7 or 8 PM, then we’ll start seeing the snow taper off from west to east. We should be just about done with the snow by around 1 AM or so Thursday morning, and skies will start clearing out as well.

Snowfall Totals

A trace to 1 or 2 inches of snow is possible in several locations around the Western Slope through early Thursday morning, including in Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose as well. As little as 4 to as much as 8 inches of snow could fall across the Grand Mesa, down toward Crested Butte, then northward into Aspen and Vail. the northern San Juan Mountains will likely see the most snow, with 6 to 9 inches of snow still possible around Telluride.

Travel Impacts

Widespread significant travel impacts are not likely with what’s left of this system, but the higher elevations and associated mountain passes will have to be watched carefully for any heavy and blowing snow. Also similar to what we saw along Interstate 70 through De Beque Canyon and into Parachute earlier this morning, any roadways that have bands of snow set up directly over them will have to deal with difficult travel as visibilities drop and snow quickly accumulates on the roadways.

Much Drier and Warmer Weekend

Skies start clearing out once again into early Thursday morning, then we’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the weekend and into early next week as well. Warming will be gradual to start with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday, then we’ll quickly jump into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday. We’ll climb through the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, then a little bit more sunshine on Monday could push highs into the upper 60s and potentially even some lower 70s as well.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies continue in between the scattered rounds of snow through the rest of the day in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez with highs in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow winds down through the evening and overnight hours, but we’ll hang on to those cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Wednesday morning starts off dry, then we’ll see scattered snow back on the increase by the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

