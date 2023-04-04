Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man killed during a conflict with law enforcement on Walnut Avenue in early April has been identified.

Erick Jara, a 27-year-old Grand Junction man, was identified by the Mesa County Coroner on Tuesday.

A conflict between Jara and law enforcement on April 1 resulted in him being shot multiple times. KJCT previously reported that Jara was armed with a knife at the time.

Authorities took Jara to the hospital for treatment following the incident. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, said police.

Jara’s cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds by the coroner.

No other information was released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
One person taken to the hospital after fire damages two mobile homes in Grand Junction
Fire crews scramble to trailer fire in south-central Grand Junction
Wind will ease and snow will increase tonight across Western Colorado. The snow will fall on...
Wind eases, snow increases tonight
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead after officer involved shooting in Colo. Springs
Strong gusty winds will continue to increase this afternoon ahead of the arrival of our next...
Strong winds precede increasing rain and snow chances

Latest News

People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan...
What today’s arraignment looks like for Donald Trump
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
Trial begins for Leticia Stauch
RHPOTW
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Tight security ahead of Trump arraignment