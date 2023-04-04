Local man killed in conflict with law enforcement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man killed during a conflict with law enforcement on Walnut Avenue in early April has been identified.

Erick Jara, a 27-year-old Grand Junction man, was identified by the Mesa County Coroner on Tuesday.

A conflict between Jara and law enforcement on April 1 resulted in him being shot multiple times. KJCT previously reported that Jara was armed with a knife at the time.

Authorities took Jara to the hospital for treatment following the incident. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, said police.

Jara’s cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds by the coroner.

No other information was released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.