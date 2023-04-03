Wind eases, snow increases tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The gusty wind kicked up a lot of dust across the Grand Valley this afternoon. The dust reduced visibility, and the wind made driving difficult at times.

Wind Eases Tonight

A High Wind Warning continues for most of the Western Slope until 11 PM. Peak wind gusts so far have been as high as 49 mph at Grand Junction, 52 mph at Delta, 53 mph at Montrose, and 54 mph at Cortez. The wind will slowly subside tonight, but 40-60 mph gusts are possible through about 11 PM. Even after, gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

The wind is the result of an approaching storm system that will bring colder air and snow to Western Colorado.

Snow Increases Overnight

Spotty rain or snow is possible through midnight. Scattered to widespread snow will increase across Western Colorado after midnight. Areas of snow could mean a slow-go for the Tuesday morning drive, but there will be some dry areas, too. On-and-off snow will fall into Tuesday evening, then it will fade from north to south between 6 PM and midnight. More snow will develop on Wednesday. Occasional light snow is possible between roughly 7 AM and 7 PM. Some minor accumulation is possible.

Snow Accumulation - Mostly In The Mountains

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Uncompahgre Plateau and the western San Juan Mountains above 8,500 feet and for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, and Elk Mountains above 9,000 feet until 9 PM Tuesday. New snow accumulation of 5-10 inches is likely. In localized cases, up to 20 inches of new snow can fall. The snow will be blow around by 65-75 mph wind gusts. Limited visibility in the blowing snow will mean dangerous driving conditions.

Snow is even likely in the valleys along Highway 50. Up to 1-4 inches of snow can fall. Some minor accumulation is possible, especially on grassy surfaces, but there will be some melting. Even if four inches of snow falls, it won’t all accumulate.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy and windy with occasional rain or snow showers. Sunset is at 7:40 PM. We’ll cool quickly from lower 60s at 6 PM to mid-40s by 10 PM. Snow will increase overnight and wind will subside. Low temperatures by morning will be near 31 degrees around Grand Junction, 28 degrees around Montrose, 30 degrees around Delta, and 25 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be cloudy with occasional snow. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 37 degrees around Montrose, 40 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez.

