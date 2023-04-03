US senators begin their delegation trip along Colorado river

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - US democrat Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper from Colorado arrived in Grand Junction today with US republican Senator Cynthia Lummis and Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton.

They are beginning their tour of the Colorado River to explore various state’s water usage and find a solution to conserve water.

They stopped at the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District to check out the local water treatment facilities.

The senators agreed that a bi-partisan solution should be found for both lower and higher basin regions.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.