Strong winds precede increasing rain and snow chances

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a sunny and beautiful weekend, some big chances are moving back into the Western Slope to kick off the new work week.

Late-Season Snow Chances

The morning has started off with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for many of us around the region. Clouds will be on the increase later this morning and into the afternoon, then the first little bit of higher elevation rain and snow starts popping up between noon and 3 PM. Some rain could find its way down into the valleys right around the evening commute, but temperatures will be far too warm to see any wintry precipitation. Mountain snow and valley rain becomes increasingly more widespread through the evening and into the overnight hours, then a cold front passes through the region into early Tuesday morning. That cold front will quickly drop temperatures and start to switch any valley rain over into snow. Scattered snow will continue to be coming down across the Western Slope through your morning commute, but the best chances to see falling snow will mostly be over the higher elevations of the region. Scattered rounds of snow continue to swing through the area through much of the rest of the day, then we’ll start to see snow come to an end from north to south overnight Tuesday night and into early Wednesday morning. Some leftover snow could still fall in some locations on Wednesday, but most of that should stay in the higher elevations.

Strong Wind Gusts

We’ve already seen some breezy conditions across the Western Slope early this morning, with some sustained winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts of up to 35 miles per hour. That wind will only continue to strengthen as we head through the afternoon. Multiple places around the Western Slope will see sustained winds of 30 to 45 miles per hour, with some wind gusts of up to 60 or 65 miles per hour. The higher elevations could see some wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the southwestern and west-central portions of the region, including the Grand Valley, until 11 PM. Some tree and power line damage is possible, and you’ll want to bring in or tie down and loose items.

Snowfall Totals

After getting largely left out of the last couple of snowfall events, the valleys could see a trace to around an inch of snow through early Wednesday morning. 1 to 4 inches of snow is a pretty good idea for most other locations minus the higher elevations. The Book Cliffs, the Grand Mesa, the High Country, portions of the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the San Juan Mountains could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Travel Impacts

The highest travel impacts will be felt along the mountain passes, where heavy snow and aforementioned strong gusty winds could significantly reduce visibilities. Vail Pass, Loveland Pass, Monarch Pass, Douglas Pass, Coal Bank Pass, and Molas Pass are some of the passes that will need to be watched the closest for difficult to dangerous travel through early Wednesday morning. Highway 65 across the Grand Mesa and Highway 145 between Nucla and Telluride could also see some difficult travel. Some wintry weather is possible, but travel issues are not anticipated along Interstate 70 from the Utah state line to Glenwood Springs or Highway 50 between Grand Junction and Montrose.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will continue to increase in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez through the afternoon, and windy conditions are expected to worsen as well. Expect sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour, with some wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. Most of the rain and snow holds off until the late evening and overnight hours, so we’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with highs climbing back into the lower and middle 60s. Valley rain and snow becomes more likely through the evening, then any valley rain would transition over to snow tonight and into early Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Scattered periods of snow continue through much of the day on Tuesday with highs only reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. A trace to 1 inch of snow is possible, but some locations could see very little or no snowfall accumulations.

