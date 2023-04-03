Overnight house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Reports of a house fire came in around midnight near the 500 block of 29 3/8 Road.

The Grand Junction Sherrif Department and Deputies arrived to scene and found smoke coming in the garage. A neighbor called about the fire and was able to wake up and evacuate the homeowner. Grand Junction Fire Deptartment arrived and extinguished the fire.

The woman living in the home had three cats which were all inside of the home at the time of the fire, but they were only able to find one cat. A firefighter gave oxygen to the cat. The fire department said that the fire started from outside the house. An investigation is now ongoing.

