Mesa County issues no burn advisory due to windy weather

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Strong winds tearing their way across Colorado impacted the western slope after a no burn advisory was announced Monday.

Mesa County Public Health said the advisory will be in place until 11 p.m. Monday night. Wind gusts in the county may reach up to 60 mph.

“Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is not recommended during this advisory period,” said the county.

Alternatives are available for citizens who need to burn today on the county’s website.

