McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
Freemasons chapel
Child identifying kits made with the Freemasons
A late season storm system will bring snow to us in Western Colorado.
Late season snow to fall Monday night and Tuesday
Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4,...
Man arrested in connection to early March shooting
Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against Miami during the first half...
UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59

Latest News

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
US Marshals: Carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6...
Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed on carrier