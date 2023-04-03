Biltmore Estate employee dies after tree falls during high winds

Officials said Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue and the Biltmore’s company police responded.
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An employee of the Biltmore Estate was killed after a tree fell during a high wind gust Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the property.

Officials said Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue and the Biltmore’s company police responded.

“This tragedy is devastating to all of us on the Biltmore team and we all feel the weight of this heartbreaking event. We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker,” the Biltmore said in a statement.

This news comes just under a year after 46-year-old firefighter Casey Skudin was killed by a falling tree at the Biltmore Estate.

Skudin and his family were in the Asheville area in June 2022 to celebrate his 46th birthday and Father’s Day when a tree fell on their rental car.

His wife filed a lawsuit, concerned about other trees she saw on the property causing potential injuries or deaths.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagen ilustrativa
Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department
Freemasons chapel
Child identifying kits made with the Freemasons
A late season storm system will bring snow to us in Western Colorado.
Late season snow to fall Monday night and Tuesday
Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against Miami during the first half...
UConn puts Final Four beatdown on Miami 72-59
Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4,...
Man arrested in connection to early March shooting

Latest News

This combination of photos shows, from left, astronauts Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Christina...
NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men
NASA unveils the crew of astronauts for the Artemis II moon flyby mission.
NASA unveils 1st moon crew in 50 years
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment
FIlE - Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st...
Trump faces setbacks in other probes as NY case proceeds