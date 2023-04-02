Pleasant weekend continues, then unsettled conditions return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The weekend has gotten off to a beautiful start around the Western Slope with mostly sunny to sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. Warmer conditions continue into Sunday, then rain and snow is moving back in by early next week.

The Rest of The Weekend

Sunday starts off with mostly sunny to sunny skies, then we’ll see a little bit of an increase in clouds as we head into Sunday afternoon. There may also be a few spotty rain or snow showers as well across the highest elevations of the High Country, but the rest of us continue to remain dry. It will be another seasonably warm day with highs right back up into the 50s and 60s. Clouds will start to increase a bit more Sunday evening and Sunday night ahead of our next rain and snow chances.

Unsettled Early Next Week

Our next system approaches the region into early Monday morning, and we’ll see clouds increasing through much of the day on Monday. Most of the day is dry, then mountain snow and valley rain starts to develop into Monday evening. Scattered rain and snow continues through Monday night, then colder air starts moving in before sunrise Tuesday morning, potentially changing most of the valley rain over into snow. We’ll likely see a transition back over into rain in the valleys as temperatures warm back above freezing by Tuesday afternoon, then most of the rain and snow starts to wind down again overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Turning Drier and Warmer Again

Clouds and slight chances for lingering rain and snow continue on Wednesday, then we’ll really start drying out and seeing increasingly more sunshine through the second half of the work week. That return of sunshine will gradually warm us back through the 40s and 50s, and we could start seeing some lower 60s once again by early next weekend.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly clear to clear skies continue in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez tonight with temperatures falling back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We’ll probably see a little bit more cloud cover on Sunday, but there will still be plenty of sunshine with highs warming back into the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Clouds will start to increase once again later Sunday evening and into Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

