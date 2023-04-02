Officer involved shooting involving Grand Junction Police Department

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction police report a “heavy law enforcement presence in the area of N. 16th St and Walnut Ave for an officer involved shooting involving the Grand Junction Police Department. The suspect has been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. There were no officers injured in the incident. Additional information will be released by the Critical Incident Response Team.”

We have a crew on the way.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4,...
Man arrested in connection to early March shooting
Colorado Sprawl Study shows state growth.
Colorado Sprawl: state population only getting bigger
Tina Peters trial pushed back again
Tina Peters trial pushed back again
City of Grand Junction
Some residents say voting ballots not getting delivered
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Colorado Sprawl Study shows state growth.
Colorado Sprawl: state population only getting bigger
Marshall fire in Boulder County.
Polis administration announces fund for wild prevention and repair
City of Grand Junction
Some residents say voting ballots not getting delivered
Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4,...
Man arrested in connection to early March shooting