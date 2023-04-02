Child identifying kits made with the Freemasons

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A group of gentlemen held an open house today partnered with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to spread brotherly love and keep your children safe.

Teddy Roosevelt, Shaquille O’Neal, and Oscar Wilde.

All brothers not by blood, but through an international fraternity.

They’re called the Freemasons.

A social group rooted deeply in American history.

After all, nine signers of the Declaration of Independence called themselves a Freemason.

“I remembered from the movies like national treasure, and the DaVinci Code and books like that and I decided to investigate it and see what was real. What was it. And I found out that it is a fraternity.” Said Greg Foster, the Worshipful Master at Mesa lodge.

His position is elected each November by the fellow members of the lodge.

He’s also a Master Mason, top of the ranks.

He was on the look for a community after moving to Grand Junction.

He appreciated the Mason’s approach, no division, no lesser than, a group dedicated to the betterment of man.

“We can talk about charity, and being a better person, and the symbolism of Masonry and how that helps. We don’t have to talk about all this stuff that’s divided,” said Foster.

Foster credits a study from the 2010′s saying Freemasons around the world give over $2 million to charity a day.

“Last year, we helped a young girl that was born blind. We helped her see after, for the first time in in her life, after six surgeries.” Said Foster.

The type of gift Freemasons hope to keep giving.

After COVID several brothers were lost, now Foster is attempting to gain new members through activities he hosts.

Today children and parents were encouraged to stop by and fill out a child identification card.

They helped parents fill out a bio-metric card equipped with a picture of the child and fingerprints.

The data will be printed out and handed to parents before all information is wiped.

This identifying kit helps law enforcement, if ever your child was in danger and needed to be located or identified.

Of course, we had to ask the age-old question... What’s so secret?

“We always say we’re not a secret society, but we are a society with secrets.” Says Foster

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.