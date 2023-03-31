Vaile Resorts settles wrongful death suit

Vail Resorts settled a wrongful death lawsuit over a chairlift accident.
Vail Resorts settled a wrongful death lawsuit over a chairlift accident.(tookapic)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Vail Resorts settled a wrongful death lawsuit over a chairlift accident.

Back in February of 2020, Jason Varnish, a New Jersey man was caught on a Blue Sky chairlift at Vail Resorts. His jacket became entangled in the chairlift. Varnish was caught hanging about ten feet off the ground for about eight minutes until help arrived.

Varnish’s children sued the ski area claiming the ski area was negligent with passenger safety on the chairlift.

Vail Resorts argued the waiver and liability releases, signed by guests, prevented the family from suing them.

This same argument about the fine-print in waivers by the ski resort has been used in other cases.

The Colorado Ski Safety Act outlines the risks of skiing. The Colorado Ski Safety Act also caps wrongful death lawsuit claims at $250,000.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO GJHS BEAM
Students and staff immortalized as part of new Grand Junction High School building
Rain and snow are approaching and will arrive on Thursday.
Rain and mountain snow arrive Thursday, mountain travel could become difficult
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Delta Hospital graphic.
Delta Hospital is running out of money
Pot lottery graphic
Grand Junction pot shop lottery held March 30