Tina Peters trial pushed back again

The trial was originally supposed to start at the end of March.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The grand jury trial for former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is being pushed back for the second time.

The trial was originally supposed to start at the end of March before being pushed back to the end of August.

The last time the trial was pushed back was at Peters’ request. The district attorney’s office said that this time, after the trial was scheduled, two prosecution witnesses who work for the clerk & recorders have a mandatory certification in order for them to do their jobs during the trial.

The date for the trial is now set for Oct. 17 through 30.

