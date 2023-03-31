Polis administration announces fund for wild prevention and repair

Marshall fire in Boulder County.
Marshall fire in Boulder County.(9NEWS / YouTube)
By Melissa Wright
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Polis administration announced the awards for the 2022-2023 Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation(FRWRM) grant. The Colorado State Forest Service will award $15 million to 69 applicants from 23 counties across Colorado. The funding is used to assist communities and groups around the state to help reduce wildfire risk and promote forest health.

The FRWRM grant program requires applicants to match the project total. For applicants in areas with fewer economic sources, will match 25 percent, while other applicants must match 50 percent.

“With Colorado facing a year-round wildfire season, we must continue to support healthy forest restoration and fire mitigation strategies statewide so that more communities can reduce fire risk. This increased funding in the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation grant program will now be able to reach more areas of the our to promote steps property owners and communities can take to protect infrastructure and help limit future wildfire threats,” said Governor Polis.

Governor Jared Polis

