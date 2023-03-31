Man arrested in connection to early March shooting

The man was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place on March 4.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in March.

Ronald “Neal” Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted for aggravated robbery in connection to the shooting that took place on March 4 on 26 Road.

Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4, 2022.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4, 2022.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

Bistodeau was connected to a shooting on a Saturday morning that quickly developed into three distinct crime scenes spread across the city.

Following the fatal shooting of Tyson Bratcher, an SUV fled from the area and led police on a pursuit. Another man, Cameron Boyd Potter, was arrested that week also in connection to the shooting.

