Colorado Sprawl: state population only getting bigger

Colorado Sprawl Study shows state growth.
Colorado Sprawl Study shows state growth.(Jesse James / CC BY 2.0)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado has seen enormous population growth since 1982 and it’s only getting bigger.

A poll conducted by Rasmussen and commissioned by NumbersUSA found Colorado had the 7th fastest population growth in the nation. Mesa County saw a population growth of about 50 to 60 thousand over a 35-year period.

As a direct result of the population boom, the state has lost roughly 1200 square miles of open space.

Leon Kolankiewicz, the scientific director of NumbersUSA, said the latest Colorado Sprawl Study shows the direct correlation between urban sprawl and the loss of open space, natural habitats, and agricultural lands.

“Wildlife is paying a heavy price for the human Juggernaut as it was.” Kolankiewicz said.

Kolankiewicz said the World Wildlife Fund conducted a study last year that found there’s about a 70% decline in wildlife around the world since 1970.

“This is basically humanity, replacing wildlife, humanity, and our stuff. It’s not just the number of human beings, it’s everything else that we have.” Kolankiewicz said.

The increase in populations state and countrywide is creating somewhat of a cyclical problem. An influx in population is seen as a way to boost the economy, but in turn you create a housing shortage and drive out wildlife from their natural habitats with urban development.

Kolankiewicz said, “I think both Colorado and the country as a whole and the world as a whole have to find a way, and this may be a magic elixir here, but find a way to have prosperity without endless population and economic growth.”

The poll conducted by Rasmussen also found Coloradans view the state as overpopulated, making it hard to enjoy outdoor recreation and ski areas.

Colorado is projected to continue growing by another 1.5 to 1.8 million people by the year 2050.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Pot lottery graphic
Grand Junction pot shop lottery held March 30
Pot lottery graphic
City selects ten applicants to receive marijuana license
KKCO GJHS BEAM
Students and staff immortalized as part of new Grand Junction High School building
Mesa County orders no burn advisory

Latest News

Marshall fire in Boulder County.
Polis administration announces fund for wild prevention and repair
City of Grand Junction
Some residents say voting ballots not getting delivered
Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4,...
Man arrested in connection to early March shooting
Tina Peters trial pushed back again
Tina Peters trial pushed back again