FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan

Experts hope wider medicine availability will reduce the nation’s high drug fatality rates.
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, federal officials approved selling for the very first time an over-the-counter version of the opioid antidote Narcan.

The US Food and Drug Administration is taking a critical step to reduce drug overdoses. “So originally, it was required to be sold with a prescription,” said Sam Bourdon with the Colorado Department of Health and Human Services

Narcan comes as a nasal spray. It reverses fatal overdoses by blocking the effect that opioids have on the nervous system.

“We see increased accessibility, and having those additional avenues of access really enhances individuals’ likelihood of both carrying Narcan or naloxone and being prepared to respond in the event of an overdose,” said Bourdon.

Experts hope wider medicine availability will reduce the nation’s high drug fatality rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 107,622 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2021.

“The FDA has indicated that the timeline for the availability and the price of the over-the-counter product will be determined by the manufacturer,” said Bourdon.

The state health department will continue to provide no-cost naloxone to recreation centers, schools, and workplaces.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Pot lottery graphic
Grand Junction pot shop lottery held March 30
Pot lottery graphic
City selects ten applicants to receive marijuana license
KKCO GJHS BEAM
Students and staff immortalized as part of new Grand Junction High School building
Mesa County orders no burn advisory

Latest News

Colorado Sprawl Study shows state growth.
Colorado Sprawl: state population only getting bigger
Marshall fire in Boulder County.
Polis administration announces fund for wild prevention and repair
City of Grand Junction
Some residents say voting ballots not getting delivered
Ronald "Neal" Bistodeau, a 36-year-old man, was wanted in connection to a shooting on March 4,...
Man arrested in connection to early March shooting
Tina Peters trial pushed back again
Tina Peters trial pushed back again