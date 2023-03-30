D-51 hosts pop bottle rocket contest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Students around District 51 put their brains to the test as they partook in a pop bottle rocket contest.

Students who made bottle rockets for the competition had to find the right combination to see their rockets soar through the sky.

The event was held at East Middle School and the contest was based on NASA’s Artemis rocket mission.

Jared Frandesen, a 6th grader from Redlands Middle School shared the concept behind his design.

“Our first model air was escaping, so we came up with the design with a foam fin shape and a cardstock nose. You can’t see but there’s clay in the tip.”

Frandesen said his group tested their rocket at their school before bringing it to the contest.

Landry a 6th grader at East Middle School shared how she’s learning all about physics through this project.

“I personally learned about the law of physics and how things go up and down, the pressure that goes into things like how the water and pressure make it [the rocket] fly.” Landry said.

Students who placed in the contest walked away with prizes and students had the opportunity figure out how far their rocket actually traveled using a math equation.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.