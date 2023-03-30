Colorado lawmakers back Starbucks workers vote to unionize

Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, is adamant negotiations are taking place to...
Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, is adamant negotiations are taking place to unionize locations.(Pexels)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:45 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Howard Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, is adamant negotiations are taking place to unionize locations.

Close to 300 Starbucks stores in the United States have voted to unionize, at least five of those stores are in Colorado.

A year into negotiations and a deal has yet to be reached. At least three Starbucks locations across the state have closed their doors as workers head on strike.

Schultz doubled down on capitol hill today and said the company hasn’t broken the law and denied allegations of union busting.

A Starbucks location in Cherry Creek was the first in the state to secure an in-person bargaining session with the company, it only last ten minutes.

Schultz was questioned by Senator Bernie Sanders and other labor rights activists. Colorado’s Senator John Hickenlooper took to criticizing the former CEO as well.

“That right to organize and the opportunity for people to be part of a union is a crucial building block for the middle class and gave this country stability that we don’t see in the same way we used to at its core.” Sen. Hickenlooper said.

Starbucks insisted negotiations are underway for a labor contract to be reached.

Meanwhile, workers continue to go on strike over unfair labor practices.

