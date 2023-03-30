CMU announces 2023 Football Schedule

By Garrett Brown
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:51 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University has announced their Schedule for the upcoming season.

Maverick fans mark your calendars, the school has released the date and locations for the upcoming 2023 season. Including five games at home and six road trips.

OpponentDateHome/Away
Texas A&M Kingsville9/2Home
University of San Diego9/9Away
South Dakota Mines9/16Away
Black Hills State 9/27Home
Western Colorado 9/30Away
Colorado School of Mines10/7Home
Fort Lewis College10/14Away
Adams State10/21Home
CSU Pueblo10/28Away
Chadron State11/4Home
New Mexico Highlands11/11Away

A couple quick notes about some of the matchups.

To start of the season, the Matchup against Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas will be the first time the Javelinas have made the trip to Grand Junction for Football, and the first opponent out of the Lone Star Conference the Mavericks have faced since 2019.

The Mavs will follow that up with a road trip to take on an FCS opponent, the University of San Diego Toreros. This is the first time the Mavs have played since 2013. That was a 26-0 loss to Montana State in Bozeman, Mt.

After that the Mavericks will begin play against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opponents with South Dakota Mines. The Orediggers defeated the Mavericks in their first RMAC game last season at 31-17.

From there the Mavs will begin RMAC play, ending their season with the same team as the 2022 season New Mexico Highlands.

