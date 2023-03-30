City selects ten applicants to receive marijuana license

By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction city officials selected ten out of 32 applicants today to receive a marijuana license.

City attorney John Shaver along with city clerk Amy Phillips and Judge Dan Robinson conducted a lottery to choose the winners.

Those selected were:

  1. Lucky Me
  2. GJ Greenery
  3. Canna Care
  4. Western Co Marijuana
  5. Golden Rookie
  6. Native Roots
  7. Kia Dispensary
  8. The Green Horizon
  9. Colorado Weedery
  10. Elevate

We’ll keep you updated on this coverage.

