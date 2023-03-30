City selects ten applicants to receive marijuana license

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction city officials selected ten out of 32 applicants today to receive a marijuana license.

City attorney John Shaver along with city clerk Amy Phillips and Judge Dan Robinson conducted a lottery to choose the winners.

Those selected were:

Lucky Me GJ Greenery Canna Care Western Co Marijuana Golden Rookie Native Roots Kia Dispensary The Green Horizon Colorado Weedery Elevate

We’ll keep you updated on this coverage.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.