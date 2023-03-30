City selects ten applicants to receive marijuana license
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction city officials selected ten out of 32 applicants today to receive a marijuana license.
City attorney John Shaver along with city clerk Amy Phillips and Judge Dan Robinson conducted a lottery to choose the winners.
Those selected were:
- Lucky Me
- GJ Greenery
- Canna Care
- Western Co Marijuana
- Golden Rookie
- Native Roots
- Kia Dispensary
- The Green Horizon
- Colorado Weedery
- Elevate
