2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO GJHS BEAM
Students and staff immortalized as part of new Grand Junction High School building
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Rain and snow are approaching and will arrive on Thursday.
Rain and mountain snow arrive Thursday, mountain travel could become difficult
Delta Hospital graphic.
Delta Hospital is running out of money
Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler...
Man turns $5 scratch-off ticket into $1M lottery jackpot at grocery store

Latest News

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and...
House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy
Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville offered condolences Thursday.
Army chief of staff pays tribute to those killed in Black Hawk crash
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.
Hospice patient celebrating 104th birthday says ‘good ol’ homemade bread’ is the secret to longevity