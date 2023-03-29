Students and staff immortalized as part of new Grand Junction High School building

A special beam immortalizing the students and staff of Grand Junction High School was hoisted into place.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An exciting day for Grand Valley students as a special beam was hoisted into its new home as part of the new Grand Junction High School building.

The beam is all but ordinary, as students and staff covered it in signatures to leave their mark on a building that could see generations of students pass through its doors.

Just before hoisting the beam into place, school board members added their signatures as the final contributors.

The beam was on display in the front office of the current school to gather the dozens of signatures that are now a permanent part of the building.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Our new week started cold, but we'll warm as our next weather maker approaches.
Bitter cold relaxes as rain approaches
Red flag law expansion graphic.
Expansion of red flag laws
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season

Latest News

Planned Parenthood
Colorado makes moves to protect women and LGBTQ community country wide
Mental health backlog graphic
Colorado’s prison system is backlogged and costing millions
Delta Hospital graphic.
Delta Hospital is running out of money
Students walk out at East Middle School to protest the closure.
Gifted kids program to be moved from East Middle School after closure