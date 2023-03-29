Students and staff immortalized as part of new Grand Junction High School building

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An exciting day for Grand Valley students as a special beam was hoisted into its new home as part of the new Grand Junction High School building.

The beam is all but ordinary, as students and staff covered it in signatures to leave their mark on a building that could see generations of students pass through its doors.

Just before hoisting the beam into place, school board members added their signatures as the final contributors.

The beam was on display in the front office of the current school to gather the dozens of signatures that are now a permanent part of the building.

