Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week

RHPOTW
RHPOTW(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Lucy!

Lucy is a beautiful 1-year-old tabby with mesmerizing green eyes. She’s independent and loves to explore her surroundings, but she also loves getting human affection. Playtime is her favorite. She would likely do best in a home without young children, because Lucy has been scared of the young kids she has met so far.

Kitten Shower Donation Drive is Saturday, April 8

Join us on Saturday, April 8 from 12pm-4pm for our annual Kitten Shower Donation Drive to prepare for the influx of kittens we’ll care for this kitten season! Bring your tax-deductible donations to Roice-Hurst Humane Society and enjoy a shelter tour, learn about fostering, and meet some adorable kittens.

For more information you can call Roice-Hurst at 970-434-7337.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street
Our new week started cold, but we'll warm as our next weather maker approaches.
Bitter cold relaxes as rain approaches
Red flag law expansion graphic.
Expansion of red flag laws
GRPOTW
Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

Latest News

Colorado Mesa University is helping students feel safe.
Colorado Mesa University creates safe space for students
KKCO MONTROSE CITY HALL
Montrose opens their new city hall
Skiing and boarding extended until April 9 at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn extends longest ski season
Subject barricades himself in GJ apartment
Man barricades himself inside apartment on David Street