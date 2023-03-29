Gifted kids program to be moved from East Middle School after closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After announcing that East Middle School will be closing its doors earlier this month, District 51 has given an update on one critical program that calls the school home.

East is currently home to the Challenge Program, a program for academically gifted middle school students. Officials have decided to move the challenge program from East to Orchard Mesa Middle School after the school closes.

The board has yet to determine where the faculty, staff, and students of East will go after the closure.

The Challenge Program was started over twenty years ago and is an application-only program meant to meet the needs of gifted students.

Other similar programs in the valley include the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math program at Central High School, the International Baccalaureate program at Palisade High School, and the Dual Immersion Academy at Bookcliff Middle School.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.